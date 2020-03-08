Middle Georgia State's move-in day plans for students returning in person

Students will move into the brand new Lakeview Pointe residence hall Aug. 7 with safety guidelines in place.

MACON, Ga. — Alexandria Walker will be moving into the new Lakeview Pointe residential hall on Middle Georgia State's Macon campus.

"Oh I was all for it. I was like, 'Oh we're going to have a new building?' I want to see it. I want to look at it. I want to touch stuff. The flooring is gorgeous. There's like beautiful counter spaces. The rooms are very spacious, so basically the bedrooms and everything are gorgeous," she said.

Moving in will be a bit different this year because of COVID-19.

Residence Life Coordinator Brandon Wright and Vice President of Student Affairs Jennifer Brannon break down how they're handling the process with safety guidelines in place.

"We will have 52 students per day checking in. They will get an email that will go out this later week that will entail or detail their sign up times," Wright said.

"Students can bring two family members with them, so there won't be a lot of people in the building at the same time. They give them about two and a half hours to move in, and then groups will be coming in every 15 minutes, so it's just staggered," Brannon said.

"We are asking that students wear masks whenever they're inside of any building. Inside their actual room, they won't have to wear it, but anytime they're in a common area, or outside of their room, or inside of any building on campus, we are asking that they wear it," Wright said.

Each unit holds four beds, separated by two rooms with their own bathroom set up. The building has plenty of study space with signs reminding people of social distancing guidelines.

Walker says they're doing a good job of keeping everyone safe.

"I think Middle Georgia State is handling it very well by having it on separate days, because where moving is usually just a clutter of people coming in half hazard, so now we're able to have a controlled setting," Walker said.

Lakeview Pointe has a total of 300 beds, and there's still space available for freshman and sophomore students.

The move-in runs Aug. 7 through the 12.

Students will get instructions by e-mail on how to set up a move-in appointment by the end of the week.