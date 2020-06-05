MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — With most summer courses moved online, Georgia Military College Prep school says they will have a handful of students attending classes in person.

"We thought it'd be a good way, since it's such a small group, to bring a few students back in a controlled environment and to gradually open our prep school back to in-seat instruction," principal Pam Grant said.

Grant says starting June 1, 15 to 20 students will have the choice to come back to school for classes with extra safety precautions.

"Take their temperature as they get out of the car, we'll have hand sanitizer, we'll have questions to ask them. Once they get inside, we'll have masks and gloves available for them and take proper social distancing and enforce proper hygiene throughout the day," she said.

"Students are not required to attend our summer school. They can go to another summer school, so we like the fact that it would be a choice for the parents. We actually have four different computer labs in three different buildings that we can use if we need the space to socially distance," Grant said.

Jessica Yearwood has two kids at GMC Prep. She says she trusts the judgment of school leaders.

"I've never experienced anything at GMC where the kids were not a priority. So for me, I feel like if they feel like they can mitigate germs, they have the right to do so," Yearwood said.

She says her children do not have to take summer classes, but she is paying attention to whatever decision the school makes about learning for the fall, whether it's online or in the classroom.

"The sooner they can get back to that and GMC feels they can provide an environment that's safe and clean," Yearwood said.

Georgia Military College says all college campuses will still remain closed and students still need to schedule an appointment if they need to be on campus.

Grant says custodial staff have been cleaning the school and summer classes end on June 19.

