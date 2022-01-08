'Game on!': Monroe County heads back to school

Monroe County is one of the highest ranked school systems in the state, and they have a fun way to set the tone for a successful school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — This week, we are keeping you up to speed with all things back-to-school.



Monroe County is one of the highest ranked school systems in the state, and they have a fun way to set the tone for a successful school year.

At TG Scott Elementary, they are keeping the push for performance alive with their new school wide theme for students, faculty and staff.

"This year we are going to be changing our theme up for the year to get prepared for the school year. Our theme is game on," Assistant Principal Tamarkis Taylor said.

Jennifer Web has been teaching at the school for 11 years.

She says the new theme is all about encouraging kids to do their best, a habit she believes will serve them through life.

"It carries on later in life. They learn everything is not easily given to them. Some things you have to work hard for, so I think if they learn these traits at an early age it will really help them as they get older," she said.

"We are always looking for different ideas and concepts. Sports is one way of bringing people together. We thought if we had this game on theme it would help 3rd, 1st, pre k, and kindergarten bond together, not only as an individual unit but as a whole grade level, as a whole school level," Principal Chad Sanders said.

"It really goes along with the team spirit we have here at TG Scott, working together to help the kids succeed," Taylor said.

Monroe County is hoping to score big with this new theme. Game on Monroe County!

Teachers also have the freedom to incorporate that theme however they want to in their classroom.



The faculty and staff also took part in a field day before the start of school to help with team bonding among themselves.