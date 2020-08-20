A $5,000 grant from Southern Rivers Energy allowed the district to place "Bulldog SmartBuses" throughout the county.

MONROE, Ga. — Monroe County Schools has placed five "smart buses" around the county to provide internet access to students who do not have Wi-Fi.

Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Alicia Elder says once the pandemic hit, school officials realized that about half of the county did not have internet access.

A $5,000 grant from Southern Rivers Energy helped the district with that issue.

"We decided to use that grant money to equip five school buses with smart bus Wi-Fi systems so that we can strategically place them in various places in our county," Elder said.

Elder says these smart buses are another way for the school system to reach out and connect with the community.

Through this grant they are able to bring technology to the students so that they are able to access virtual instruction and so that even parents have the ability to communicate with their child's teacher.

Melinda Sands, whose two sons attend Mary Persons High School, says she's been outside with her sons using the smart buses since Monday and that it has its perks, but it's also been a big headache.

"With the coronavirus and them having to sit outside because we don't have sufficient Wi-Fi, and there's no place really out here that is open 24/7 for the kids to go. It's crazy to have kids sitting outside to do lessons." Sands said.

She says the district's heart is in the right place, but she doesn't think they thought about things like the weather and Wi-Fi going in and out.

"I think they are trying to help the children, but at the same time, I don't think they're looking at the full situation of the thing. They have to be out here in the heat and unknowing weather trying to turn classwork in." she added.

Elder says several locations are offering up space where students can complete their work in a shaded area and that there are a few computer labs parents and students can sign up for.

These buses will stay at these five locations until the end of the school year.

Elder says the district has also purchased around 400 Mi-Fi cards, which can turn a phone into a mobile hot spot.

Parents can sign up for them through an app on the district's website.