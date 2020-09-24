The district's statement said their primary goal is to maintain the safety and health of their staff, students, and their families.

MONROE, Ga. — Monroe County School District's weekly update says they now have seven students who tested positive for COVID-19, and 176 students who are in quarantine due to possible exposure.

"It is what it is. I think they're doing the best they can in the situation in what it is," a Monroe County parent said.

The district also says 9 staff members tested positive, and 29 staff members are in quarantine.

Jennifer Strickland is a mother of two. She says that her children are participating in in-person learning and she feels the district is being transparent.

"Communication with us has been very great. I receive the emails that come out and the press releases through social media," Strickland said.

"I appreciate the fact that we get an email when there is somebody just in the system itself, and not just at the school," another Monroe County parent said.

Shelley Price has a seventh grader at Monroe County Middle School.

Although she chose virtual learning for her son, she says the school is doing well.

"I mean, it's inevitable. You don't open a school during a pandemic and not expect to have cases."

Strickland does not think the number of COVID-19 cases in the school district is startling, but she is being more cautious.

"There's a lot of illnesses that are dangerous that we don't get a report on when people are hospitalized with the flu, for example, and people die from that, too," Strickland said.

Price appreciates that she was given a choice, and says she'll still keep her son home during the second nine weeks.

"I didn't feel comfortable with the risks that involved and I didn't feel comfortable with how inevitable it was for the numbers to go up." Price said.

Strickland will continue to keep her children in school.

"I think the school district is doing the best they can with what they have." Strickland said.