Monroe County students to receive free supplies next school year

"Monroe County Schools is using money from the federal CARES Act for next school year to purchase school supplies for our students," Becky Brown said.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — School supply shopping is something that most children look forward to, but parents, not so much. This upcoming school year, the Monroe County School District will cover school supplies for students so that parents don't have to.

"Sometimes I kid that buying school supplies is almost like a second Christmas. It can get expensive," Elizabeth Hickman said.

Hickman says the cost of school supply items add up quickly in her household.

"Just with the basics you need, sometimes it can be a lot, especially with three kids, and you know, if you want any additional things. You always want to new clothes and new shoes. That can be a lot, too," Hickman said.

She says she usually ends up spending about $100 per child, but next year, that will change.

"Monroe County Schools is using money from the federal CARES Act for next school year to purchase school supplies for our students," K.B Sutton Elementary School Principal Becky Brown said.

She says that the district will use $180,000 of the CARES Act funding to cover supplies for students in grades Pre-K through 12.

"I think the district recognizes that the pandemic has created some financial hardships for many families," Brown said.

"I'm very excited -- that's going to help me out as a parent a lot, and I know other parents, too, because of the year that we've all been through," Hickman said.

Hickman says she's even more excited that every student will have everything they need for the school year and that nobody will feel left out.

"It'll probably be a confident boost to some of the kids -- you know, maybe some of those kids have never had all of the school supplies that they needed," Hickman said.