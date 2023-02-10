HBCU partners with recently closed Art Institute of Atlanta to help students

The program is officially named the Art Institute of Atlanta Pathway to Morris Brown College partnership.

ATLANTA — A partnership between the recently closed Art Institute of Atlanta and a historically Black institution is looking to help student finish their education.

Morris Brown College in Atlanta has announced an opportunity for Art Institute of Atlanta students to complete their studies. The program is officially named the Art Institute of Atlanta Pathway to Morris Brown College partnership.

"We personally here at Morris Brown College know a lot of the feelings that are going on amongst the individuals over at the Art Institute," president Dr. Kevin James said. "Although Morris Brown never closed, we did have a huge exodus of students that had to leave Morris Brown College because we lost our federal financial aid."

Morris Brown regained its full accreditation in April 2022 after losing its federal funding in 2002 due to a loss of accreditation resulting from financial mismanagement.

The college was founded by formerly enslaved religious leaders at Big Bethel AME Church in 1881.

"This is a phenomenal opportunity to come full circle for Morris Brown College and be able to offer some assistance to these students who now may not know which way to go," James said. "Morris Brown has a phenomenal academic environment. We have phenomenal faculty members, a phenomenal leadership team."