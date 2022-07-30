'My son is kind hearted, always have been': Mother host school giveaway in memory of son

Felicia Marks lost her son Ahmori Searcy in March 2021 and decided to host her first back to school giveaway.

This year, his mother, Felicia Marks is hosting a back to school giveaway to honor her 17-year-old.

Marks says she decided to do this event because of how kind her son was.

"To me it feels like I know I can't save everyone. I just want to give some families a little gift saying "hey you're loved. You're loved." A little small token," Marks said.

It's her first time hosting an event like this and she's doing it for the community.

"Helping mothers and fathers get there kids little school items."

Marks says the Back to School Bash will happen every year in different areas and this is to honor the memory of her son.

"My son is kind hearted, always have been, always been kind hearted. But I never actually never been out in public to be known to be kind hearted and to give," Marks said.

This year, her along with the help of Triple A and Celebration of Life Memorial, they will be giving away two $500 gift cards, a laptop, work desk, clothes, book bags and school supplies. She says this is all for her son she lost too son.

In March, a shooting at an apartment complex on Rocky Creek Road and Searcy was shot. Officers found his body laying in the bushes. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Marks says her emotions were all over the place.

"I was asking people what happen. I'm hollering like "what happen to my son, where is my son?" Everybody like man man gone, man man gone," Marks said.

This year would have been Searcy's final year of high school. Marks said she's "giving away his goods because he's not here."

Marks said doing the back to school bash is motivating for her.

"It makes me feel real good and because no matter what I go through in life, I still push forward and keep pushing," Marks said.

And pushing forward is what Marks can do for herself and her son, Ahmori.