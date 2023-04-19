My Teacher is Tops: Ms. Melanese Parker at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary

This deserving teacher cares and understands for each and every student with love and passion, watching her kids grown into little adults overnight.

MACON, Ga. — To recognize this week's My Teacher is Tops we didn't have to go far, in fact just down the street at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School you'll find third-grade teacher Ms. Parker.

She's been teaching there since the doors opened there and with more than sixteen years of experience teaching split between Houston and Bibb County School Systems.

She loves teaching her third graders, she says they set goals and then accomplish them, and that's what encourages her to make that trip from Warner Robins to Macon to teach every day as they become little adults overnight.

Love is an important trait that Ms. Parker says all teachers should have, and to take the time to get to know every kid in their classroom.

"Always encourage them and plant good seeds in students," she says.

One particular student, Isaiah Davis, says one of the many things he loves about his teacher is that despite some of his learning struggles she pushes him to reach higher.

"My favorite subject is math, even though I struggle with it, she makes it so interesting." Davis said, "To make me talk in class takes a lot of effort, but it is amazing what she does to get you to do it."

Sounds like any student would be blessed to have Ms. Parker as their teacher!

Congratulations, Ms. Parker!

