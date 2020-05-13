MACON, Ga. — The Museum of Arts and Sciences is giving kids of all ages a chance to take a quick drive on the wild side with their drive-thru zoo.

After closing their doors for COVID-19, residents of the museum both furry and scaly started to miss their daily visitors.

"The animals are confused as to why there are no children in the mini-zoo,: says museum communications director Sherry Singleton. "They've had a little bit of withdrawal."

To fill some of the void, staff at the museum have started holding weekly drive-thru zoo exhibits.

Handlers greet visitors from the sidewalk with fun facts about owls, snakes, crocodiles, and more.

"Last week, Georgia the Moluccan cockatoo was so excited to see kids," says Singleton. "She was flapping her wings and saying her name. She was so excited."

The weekly zoos have also given animals and their handlers more quality time together.

"Just re-engaging with the public like they were today makes [handlers] feel like everything is going to be okay," says Singleton.

Currently, museum staff are holding drive-thru zoos every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They are also planning for more events and opportunities to engage and teach the community while maintaining safety guidelines.

To stay up to date with the museum's upcoming events, check out the Museum of Arts and Sciences Facebook page.

