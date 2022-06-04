My Teacher is Tops: Ashli Baker at David Perdue Primary

This week's top teacher makes learning for her kids a bop!

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This week, we are honoring Ashli Baker at David Perdue Primary School, who makes learning fun for her Panda Cubs.

Baker has been teaching for 10 years and when it comes to her class, she is always looking for unique ways to teach her students. But it doesn't stop there!

She'll soon start her position as a curriculum integration specialist, coaching other teachers in the district on how to use new technology in their classrooms.

Second grader Paisley Barker wrote the letter nominating Baker. She says she always look forward to seeing what Baker has planned for the classroom.

"I love to go to school because she makes learning fun," wrote Paisley. "Ms. Baker always does learning activities."

Baker says her passion for teaching has grown to tremendous heights over the years.

"Honestly... I eat, drink, live and breathe teaching," said Baker. "It's made me more passionate, happier and patient for sure!"

