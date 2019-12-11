JONES COUNTY, Ga. — My Teacher is Tops took us to Mattie Wells Elementary School to surprise fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Amy Flanders!

Flanders has been teaching for 28 years, and she has spent about half of those years at Mattie Wells.

She says she is so happy to be chosen as this week's top teacher. "I'm so excited! All these years, I see these teachers get 'Teacher's Tops,' and I'm finally excited to be nominated!"

Her favorite part about teaching is watching her students grow their knowledge.

"When they're struggling to get the standards and then they finally get it and they can prosper and move on," Flanders said.

Her student Gabby Massengale wrote in about her, saying Flanders makes understanding new topics easy.

"When we learn something new, she will explain it carefully and we will practice it," Massengale said.

She said Mrs. Flanders also knows how to make learning fun.

"My teacher is really sweet and funny. She is all about the '80s!"

Congratulations, Mrs. Flanders!

