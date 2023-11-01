My Teacher is Tops: Mrs. Ambrielle Smith at Southfield Elementary School

This week's top teacher has a lot to celebrate. Both, in and out of the classroom.

MACON, Ga. — Ambrielle Smith has been teaching at Southfield Elementary School for almost 5 years.

During her first three years at the school she taught first grade. Now, she's molding third grade superheroes.

On Monday, January 9, she tied the knot and became Mrs. Smith-Samuel.

She's a top teacher and a newlywed, all in the same week.

This is one for the books!

Speaking of books, her first and third grade students wrote and published their own stories.

Third grader Lauren Brantley is one of them.

Lauren has strong feelings for Mrs. Smith-Samuel.

"In my opinion, she's one of the best teachers there ever was." Lauren said. "I wish she could be my teacher every year."

Mrs. Smith-Samuel says she's wanted to be a teacher since 2nd grade.

"No matter what's going on, we're a team and they know I have their backs at the end."

Congratulations Mrs. Smith-Samuel!

If you have a top teacher who you would like our junior journalists to surprise send us a message and tell us about them.

Send your letter to 13WMAZ at

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, GA 31211

Include your name, the teacher’s name, and what school they teach at. You can also send us and email to news@13wmaz.com.