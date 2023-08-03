My Teacher is Tops: Byron Elementary's Walter Peavy returns as this week's honoree

Mr. Peavy is a science teacher, that has a history of standing out to his students!

BYRON, Ga. — This week's My Teacher is Tops is back with a familiar name, Walter Peavy of Byron Elementary returns for another deserving nomination.

Peavy, who once attended Byron Elementary, has taught there for the last seventeen years.

Peavy says his inspiration for teaching started back during his college days, when his science professor, Dr. Black, gave him insight into what he wanted to do with his career when he was unsure at times.

Kimber Evans, a fifth grader, was the student that nominated him. She says, "she has never been able to pick between my favorite teachers until Mr. Peavy. He always makes her laugh when she's sad or cries of laughter."

Most importantly, he makes learning science fun. Next week, Mr. Peavy and other fifth-grade teachers will be taking the students to Washington, D. C!

Kimber says, "Her last year at elementary school has been special and happy, and it's all because of Mr. Peavy. His class makes me never want to leave."

Peavy, a Peach County School graduate, says that he just likes to give back to the community that gave to him.

Congratulations, Mr. Peavy!

