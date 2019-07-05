National Teacher Day | Here are some amazing Central Georgia teachers

Every week we hear from students who say 'my teacher is tops,' but we know there are many people who serve in the teaching role that don't get the recognition they deserve.

In honor of National Teachers Day, let's go inside the classroom of a special education teacher and meet the mom who says she's so grateful for this teacher in her son's life.

Mrs. Rebecca Peffer teaches special education at Rosa Taylor Elementary in Macon. She works with each student every day, helping them reach their goals.

She says it's a very rewarding but intense job.

"I'm sure it's special for every teacher, but for these kids, like I said, we just really, you just really learn to celebrate every tiny little victory," Peffer said.

Peffer says she takes time with each child.

"He loves when you squeeze on his shoulders, and he loves to play with marshmallows," Peffer said about one of her students, Will Davis.

Will is severely autistic and non-verbal, but mom, Jennifer, says Peffer has made a huge difference.

"He's able to be himself, and she's able to accommodate and recognize that he needs that, which means a lot," Jennifer said.

Jennifer says she wrote a 'My Teacher is Tops' letter because her son cannot.

"I know for all the special needs teachers, they might not get the recognition that they deserve, not because their kids don't adore them and love them, but because their kids can't tell y'all how awesome they are," Jennifer said.

But Peffer calls special education her dream career.

"That's what I'm going to do. I'm going to go and fight for these kids, and I'm going to, you know, make sure they get the best of whatever they need to succeed," Peffer said.

She's building on every accomplishment for these students.

"This is just honestly God's calling on my life," Peffer said.

Peffer also sang the praises of the para-professionals she works with every day.