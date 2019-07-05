WATCH LIVE
On Air 10:55PM
84
Macon, GA

Macon Weather Summary: 84 degrees
Menu
WMAZ Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2019 WMAZ-TV. All Rights Reserved.
National Teacher Day | Here are some amazing Central Georgia teachers
Author: WMAZ Staff
Published: 6:38 PM EDT May 7, 2019
Updated: 6:38 PM EDT May 7, 2019
EDUCATION 5 Articles
CHAPTER 1
Mrs. Rebecca Peffer
CHAPTER 2
Mrs. Jackie Gladin
CHAPTER 3
Mrs. Patsy and Mrs. Shirley
CHAPTER 4
Mr. Tanner
CHAPTER 5
Mrs. McGhee and Mrs. Singletary
EXPLORE

National Teacher Day | Here are some amazing Central Georgia teachers

EDUCATION
  • Mrs. Rebecca Peffer Chapter 1
  • Mrs. Jackie Gladin Chapter 2
  • Mrs. Patsy and Mrs. Shirley Chapter 3
  • Mr. Tanner Chapter 4
  • Mrs. McGhee and Mrs. Singletary Chapter 5
Chapter 1

Mrs. Rebecca Peffer

Rosa Taylor Elementary

Every week we hear from students who say 'my teacher is tops,' but we know there are many people who serve in the teaching role that don't get the recognition they deserve.

In honor of National Teachers Day, let's go inside the classroom of a special education teacher and meet the mom who says she's so grateful for this teacher in her son's life.

Mrs. Rebecca Peffer teaches special education at Rosa Taylor Elementary in Macon. She works with each student every day, helping them reach their goals. 

RELATED: Top Georgia high schools ranked in new report

She says it's a very rewarding but intense job. 

"I'm sure it's special for every teacher, but for these kids, like I said, we just really, you just really learn to celebrate every tiny little victory," Peffer said.

Peffer says she takes time with each child.

"He loves when you squeeze on his shoulders, and he loves to play with marshmallows," Peffer said about one of her students, Will Davis.

Will is severely autistic and non-verbal, but mom, Jennifer, says Peffer has made a huge difference.

"He's able to be himself, and she's able to accommodate and recognize that he needs that, which means a lot," Jennifer said.

Jennifer says she wrote a 'My Teacher is Tops' letter because her son cannot.

"I know for all the special needs teachers, they might not get the recognition that they deserve, not because their kids don't adore them and love them, but because their kids can't tell y'all how awesome they are," Jennifer said.

But Peffer calls special education her dream career.

RELATED: Bibb School Board approves surprise bonus for employees

"That's what I'm going to do. I'm going to go and fight for these kids, and I'm going to, you know, make sure they get the best of whatever they need to succeed," Peffer said.

She's building on every accomplishment for these students.

"This is just honestly God's calling on my life," Peffer said.

Peffer also sang the praises of the para-professionals she works with every day.

Chapter 2

Mrs. Jackie Gladin

Windsor Academy

At Windsor Academy in Macon, one teacher put faith into action to help her student during a difficult time.

It's a normal day for Maddie Treem, but this school year has been anything but normal.

Maddie has hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, also known as HLH. It's a rare immune disease found in children--so rare Maddie spent a lot of time in the hospital while doctors worked on that diagnosis.

"It's like a piece was missing while she was out," said her teacher, Mrs. Jackie Gladin. 

RELATED: 'This is gonna be a lost catalyst for the motorcycle community:' Bikers lead 'Lil Man' funeral procession

In Gladin's class, it's like a big family.

"Most of these kids have been together since K4, K5," said Gladin.

Gladin made sure to touch base with Maddie by text or FaceTime, every single day. Treem's dad, Chris says staying connected helped Maddie stay positive.

"You could see the effect it had on her, from really close to giving up feeling, to a renewed energy that she had," Chris said.

After weeks in the hospital, Gladin decided to take it a step further, bringing Maddie's classmates for a surprise visit.

"That was the most special day, because although I was sick and had to get wheeled out, I got to feel a little normal," Maddie said.

Gladin says it was uplifting to see the kids interact with Maddie.

"They all got to bond and see and hug and laugh and giggle. So it was very nice to see," Gladin said.

RELATED: 'Jesus chose me for you' | Educators at same school are perfect match for kidney donation

Gladin says she doesn't deserve any extra credit, but Maddie's parents disagree. They believe support from Gladin and the Windsor community are a big part of why Maddie survived.

"Without them, we would have been lost," said Lori, Maddie's mom.

Gladin says faith and family are huge at Windsor.

"It makes me feel lucky to still be here today," Maddie said.

Chapter 3

Mrs. Patsy and Mrs. Shirley

Twiggs Academy

"She is the rock of this school, and we could not survive without her," said Twiggs Academy teacher, Deena Moye.

She's talking about the school's secretary of more than 30 years--Patsy Scarbrough.

RELATED: Northeast High student wins $10,000 scholarship for addressing community issues

Like many of the teachers at the school, Moye came through as a student, and says she remembers seeing Scarbrough's smiling face every day.

It's a similar story in the lunchroom, where Shirley Jones connects with every single student, every single day.

Jones just happened to be out the day we came to visit Twiggs Academy, but her coworker explains how both Jones and Scarbrough are both focused on the children.

"[Jones] knows all of them, even the ones that have graduated and been gone for years, she knows them by name," said Laura Lee Dunbar, Jones' coworker. "We'll occasionally have someone come through here and say, 'Hey Mrs. Shirley, do you remember me?' And she knows who they are, and she usually knows them by name."

RELATED: Central Georgia private schools see enrollment declines

Scarbrough says she also sees and recognizes a lot of kids.

"I've seen a lot of kids come through... now I'm seeing their grandkids come through!" said Scarbrough.

We salute all the secretaries and cafeteria staff out there being a source of positive support for students at school.

Chapter 4

Mr. Tanner

Oconee Fall Line Technical College

"Even though it's taking them longer than expected or longer than they want it to, they can still continue their dream and achieve their goal," said Rashaun Tanner.

In 2017, more than 10,000 Georgians completed their GED or general education diploma.

RELATED: Bibb County's former Boeing plant to become aerospace training center

Tanner teaches adult education at Oconee Fall Line Technical College in Sandersville.

Many of his students are non-traditional, like India Warthen. She left high school when she became pregnant with her first child.

It's taken years to get back, but Warthen says she gets a lot of support from Tanner.

RELATED: The 17 best deals and freebies for Teacher Appreciation Day and week

"He's a dedicated teacher, and he inspired me and pushed me hard to have confidence so I can get my GED. And that's what I'm working on," Warthen said.

A big thank you goes out to all the continuing education instructors out there, helping people get back on track and find success.

Chapter 5

Mrs. McGhee and Mrs. Singletary

Northside Middle School

"Northside Middle School is a better place because of both Mrs. McGhee and Mrs. Singletary," said Principal Jan Melnick.

Jacque McGhee is a counselor at Northside Middle School in Warner Robins, and her office wall says it all. 

RELATED: Eleven to enter Northside High School's Hall of Fame

She is a force of positive energy everywhere she goes. Students and teachers alike look to her for resources and support. Even though she's not in the classroom as a counselor, she still maintains her teaching certification.

"So my role is to be that advocate, where they feel they have a positive relationship with a trusted adult. That's the key, trusted adult," McGhee said. "But also one who's going to encourage, motivate, but also, tell them right from wrong as well." 

So does Tambra Singletary. 

RELATED: Bibb County teacher gives student a free haircut after peers tease him

She taught English and science before taking on the role of media specialist. She calls the library 'the biggest classroom in the school,' and teaming up with teachers to engage students in interactive learning is very rewarding.

"'What about this one? Try this one.' And they'll look at it, and sometimes I'll get a 'ehh,' but sometimes I get a 'oh yeah, I think I like that,'" Singletary said. "They take it home, they read it, they come back. 'Do you have anything else like that?' Yes. I know I've got them then."

Whether it's igniting a child's excitement for learning or being that source of emotional support for both Singletary and McGhee, their passion for the students is evident.

For all our counselors and media specialists, we thank you for the work you do every day.

© 2019 WMAZ-TV. All Rights Reserved.