SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — It's National Teacher Day, and we want to recognize some of those educators who make a difference, but aren't necessarily in the traditional classroom.

"Even though it's taking them longer than expected or longer than they want it to, they can still continue their dream and achieve their goal," said Rashaun Tanner.

In 2017, more than 10,000 Georgians completed their GED or general education diploma.

Tanner teaches adult education at Oconee Fall Line Technical College in Sandersville.

Many of his students are non-traditional, like India Warthen. She left high school when she became pregnant with her first child.

It's taken years to get back, but Warthen says she gets a lot of support from Tanner.

"He's a dedicated teacher, and he inspired me and pushed me hard to have confidence so I can get my GED. And that's what I'm working on," Warthen said.

A big thank you goes out to all the continuing education instructors out there, helping people get back on track and find success.