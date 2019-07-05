JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — It's National Teacher Day, and we want to recognize some of those educators who make a difference, but aren't necessarily in the traditional classroom.

"She is the rock of this school, and we could not survive without her," said Twiggs Academy teacher, Deena Moye.

She's talking about the school's secretary of more than 30 years -- Patsy Scarbrough.

RELATED: Northeast High student wins $10,000 scholarship for addressing community issues

Like many of the teachers at the school, Moye came through as a student, and says she remembers seeing Scarbrough's smiling face every day.

It's a similar story in the lunchroom, where Shirley Jones connects with every single student, every single day.

Jones just happened to be out the day we came to visit Twiggs Academy, but her coworker explains how both Jones and Scarbrough are both focused on the children.

"[Jones] knows all of them, even the ones that have graduated and been gone for years, she knows them by name," said Laura Lee Dunbar, Jones' coworker. "We'll occasionally have someone come through here and say, 'Hey Mrs. Shirley, do you remember me?' And she knows who they are, and she usually knows them by name."

RELATED: Central Georgia private schools see enrollment declines

Scarbrough says she also sees and recognizes a lot of kids.

"I've seen a lot of kids come through... now I'm seeing their grandkids come through!" said Scarbrough.

We salute all the secretaries and cafeteria staff out there being a source of positive support for students at school.

RELATED: National Teacher Day | Northside Middle celebrates Mrs. McGhee and Mrs. Singletary

RELATED: 'I'm going to go and fight for these kids:' Special education teacher goes above and beyond for students

RELATED: National Teacher Day | Mr. Tanner at Oconee Fall Line Technical College