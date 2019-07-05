WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's National Teacher Day, and we want to recognize some of those educators who make a difference, but aren't necessarily in the traditional classroom.

"Northside Middle School is a better place because of both Mrs. McGhee and Mrs. Singletary," said Principal Jan Melnick.

Jacque McGhee is a counselor at Northside Middle School in Warner Robins, and her office wall says it all.

She is a force of positive energy everywhere she goes. Students and teachers alike look to her for resources and support. Even though she's not in the classroom as a counselor, she still maintains her teaching certification.

"So my role is to be that advocate, where they feel they have a positive relationship with a trusted adult. That's the key, trusted adult," McGhee said. "But also one who's going to encourage, motivate, but also, tell them right from wrong as well."

So does Tambra Singletary.

She taught English and science before taking on the role of media specialist. She calls the library 'the biggest classroom in the school,' and teaming up with teachers to engage students in interactive learning is very rewarding.

"'What about this one? Try this one.' And they'll look at it, and sometimes I'll get a 'ehh,' but sometimes I get a 'oh yeah, I think I like that,'" Singletary said. "They take it home, they read it, they come back. 'Do you have anything else like that?' Yes. I know I've got them then."

Whether it's igniting a child's excitement for learning or being that source of emotional support for both Singletary and McGhee, their passion for the students is evident.

For all our counselors and media specialists, we thank you for the work you do every day.