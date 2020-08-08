Nearly 300 degrees conferred in FVSU virtual commencement ceremony

The university's original graduation date was scheduled for May 12, but it was pushed back to Aug. 8 due to COVID-19.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Nearly 300 degrees are conferred after Fort Valley State University's virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday.

That's according to the university's spokeswoman, Theresa Southern.

The commencement started at 9:30 a.m. and was live streamed on the university's website and social media channels.

Southern says the ceremony was a combined event with spring and summer graduates.

The university's original graduation date was scheduled for May 12, but it was pushed back to Aug. 8 as a traditional ceremony due to COVID-19.

"Usually graduation ends off the school year for us but this year it starts it off," Southern said.

The university later made the decision to hold the event virtually.

“We know this may be a disappointment for many of our students,” President Paul Jones said in a release. “However, we will still honor the hard work and accomplishments of our graduates with this virtual commencement and it can be safely enjoyed by their families, supporters and our dedicated faculty and staff who have all worked hard and sacrificed for this celebratory milestone.”

The first day of classes for Fort Valley State students is on Monday.

