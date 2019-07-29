MACON, Ga. — The rivalry between e-books and books on paper is still alive and well, but now at Middle Georgia Regional Libraries, you won't have to choose.

Starting August 1st, the Georgia Public Library Service will be launching its new E-Reads Kids program. The online service will give children access to almost 15,000 children's books.

The program is available to any library card holder in the state through any of Georgia's 406 public libraries.

E-Reads Kids is another step towards giving everyone easier access to information and literature.

"We believe there's no wrong way to read," says Middle Georgia Regional Libraries marketing coordinator Jeanna Peloquin. "This program will allow people who enjoy reading digitally, children who enjoy reading digitally, to do so with no cost barrier."

Middle Georgia Regional Libraries also offers a large collection of digital reads for older readers. Those books can be accessed through RB Digital, which you can register for here .

