School of the Week: Northeast High School JROTC set to compete in national competition

The JROTC group is headed all the way to Washington D.C. to compete against other programs across the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The JROTC group from Northeast High School is headed to Washington, D.C., to compete against other programs nationwide.

Kiya Williams' willingness to join JLC in 8th grade continued into Northeast High School.

"It kind of just puts me in a position to be more responsible," says Williams.

That responsibility is part of why the Northeast High School JROTC leadership bowl team is heading to Washington, D.C. Lieutenant Colonel Greg Brown says it took a lot of hard work and dedication.

"We've only made it to the second stage for the past two years. This year we made it to the final stage, which is going to Washington, D.C.," Brown said. "They give them these leadership opportunities to focus them to think outside of the box that they may not learn in academic classrooms."

Four students are going, a mix of juniors and sophomores. For some, it'll be their first time in the skies.

"I've never been on a plane. I'm a little nervous," says Williams.

She's also never been out of the state. So now she'll travel out of the state and represent her school.