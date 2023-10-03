New Northside Middle School principal no stranger to Houston County Schools

Alma Mundy will move out of her role as Assistant Principal for Instruction and become Northside Middle School's principal in June.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Houston County Board of Education announced on Tuesday that Alma Mundy will become the new principal at Northside Middle School, but Mundy is no newcomer to the district.

Mundy currently serves as Assistant Principal for Instruction, and she was previously an instructional coach at Northside for five years before taking the job as Assistant Principal of Instruction.

"I am overjoyed to serve as the next Principal of Northside Middle School,” Mundy said in the press release announcing her appointment. “I am deeply grateful to the staff and students who I have worked with for the past eight years... I am ready for us all to continue to soar to new heights at the home of the Jets!”

Mundy is taking over for current Principal Dustin Dykes, who became principal of the school in May 2020.

Prior to joining the school's administration, Mundy had 10 years teaching experience and 10 years as an instructional coach.

"I firmly believe in a growth mindset in which mistakes, challenges, and setbacks are embraced as opportunities to learn, grow, and develop," Mundy's Northside Middle School biography said. "I envision every student every day, having every opportunity to feel loved, inspired, and motivated to be their best as they aim for success at NMS."

Mundy is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University where she received a degree in Early Childhood and Middle Grades Education.

While here in Central Georgia, Mundy went onto earn a Master's in Middle Grade Science and Math Education from Wesleyan College. She then received a Doctor of Philosophy from Mercer University in Curriculum and instruction, according to the press release.

She also completed an Educational Leadership Program through Georgia College and State University.