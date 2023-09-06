How one group is celebrating and elevating young Black men in school

A Conference focused on helping young Black male students succeed in life is taking the boots on the ground approach.

ATLANTA — When it comes to making sure young Black men succeed, one group is all in on the fight.

F1NE TUNE, an organization focused on enriching the lives of young Black men in school, held its 2023 Treasure Hunt Conference. The conference’s theme was “Boots on the Ground”, a call to rally the “troops” to fight for the success of young Black men in Atlanta and across the country.

The mission of the conference was to focus on academic, social and emotional strategies to help educators, parents and the community support young black male students.

“To be at a conference where all speakers were dynamic Black males teaching us how to support young Black males was more than I ever imagined. I am proud to be a part of an organization determined to see the narrative changed,” said Dr. Rita Williams, the event organizer and the CEO of F1NE TUNE.

More than 50 Black men serving their communities across the nation spoke at the three day conference held at Atlanta Metropolitan State College including school superintendents from Griffin-Spalding County Clayton County, DeKalb County, and Richmond County.