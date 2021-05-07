'One less worry that you've got to take care of': USDA extends free lunch waiver through June 2022

These waivers were set to end in June of 2021, but now the USDA will extend free lunch for all students to June of 2022.

MACON, Ga. — During the pandemic, many people were laid off, which left some families not knowing where their next meal was coming from.

"The pandemic, I think, has touched everyone's life, and it's touched everyone's life differently," Noel Jones said.

Jones is a mother of four, and she says that the school systems in Central Georgia did a good job making sure students were fed.

"You never know what a child is going through outside of school, you have no idea. You don't know what they go home to, what's available to them, so I think it's so important that when they are in school and essentially in the school system's care that this is something that they don't have to worry about," Jones said.

Last March, the United States Department of Agriculture stepped in to help families through their program which provided schools with waivers, making it possible for students to eat nutritional meals for free.

"If you're hungry, you don't really think about much else. There's a good reason why they call it 'hangry' because that's pretty much where your mind goes," Jones said.

These waivers were set to end in June of 2021, but now the USDA will extend free lunch for all students to June of 2022.

"It not only helps their bodies grow, but it helps their minds grow. It allows them to concentrate on learning," Phoebe Layson said.

Layson is Peach County Schools' director of nutrition.

She says that she noticed that many families picked up meals at the schools USDA box meal giveaways, "So I know that there were people that really needed the assistance," Layson said.

Layson says this extension could help so many families throughout the world.

"Knowing that your child will have food is one less worry that you have got to take care of," Layson said.

Jones says that her children having the option to receive free lunch helps her family financially.