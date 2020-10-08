Operation Back to School: See how you can help families in need of school supplies

Many families were affected by COVID-19 this year. Communities in Schools is accepting donations to help those who are having trouble getting school supplies.

MACON, Ga. — Shopping for back to school supplies during COVID-19 was a different experience for elementary school parents Tawndee Dillard and Jessica Vance.

"In years past, it's always been them saying, 'Hey mommy can we go with you, we want to pick out our stuff.' This year, I didn't give that opportunity just for protection with everything going on," Dillard said.

"I tried to order them for pick up, and a lot of things that I ordered weren't available," Vance said.

For other parents who lost jobs during the pandemic, school supplies might be hard to come by.

"Just doing what was on the list of our kids that's suggested, I spent over $200 for two kids, and so families that are struggling just to pay the bills and have food at home, that's not going to be a possibility," Dillard said.

Communities in Schools Program Manager Arrkeicha Danzie is helping organize donations online.

"School supplies has always been an issue especially for the under-served community, so we try to make sure that we have school supplies so there's not a kid that doesn't have what they need in order to learn," Danzie said.

They're accepting pencils, papers, notebooks, health-related supplies and even cash, which could help schools provide resources for remote learning students.

"I know of some families, they only have one computer and three kids, but because of health concerns they can't send their kids to school. They can't, and they don't have enough money to buy another computer," Vance said.

"It just helps the schools to be able to facilitate those things like the Chromebooks or if someone was in need to have that repaired or something like that," Danzie said.

"It's important for those of us who have the means to help out to be able to give a little bit more," Dillard said.

They're also accepting water bottles.

Many schools disabled the communal water fountain use to keep from spreading germs, but students will be able to fill up their own personal water bottle.