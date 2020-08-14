Family upset with Pulaski County School District's remote learning option

A family member of two students says the district required parents and students to sign a remote learning contract that doesn't meet the needs of their families

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Pulaski School leaders had parents sign a contract for the remote learning option before students started school.

Sonia Mincey's niece has two children in the school system. She says the contract doesn't meet the needs of many families in the county.

"He stated to me 85% of my students will be returning back to school. The other 15%, they have to figure out how to teach their children'," Mincey said.

She says that's what Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Al Pollard told her when she had questions about the remote learning contract.

"I wanted to know why you guys are not providing laptops, computers, nor a resource teacher for the children for them to be able to learn properly," Mincey said.

The contract says parents who sign are acknowledging that they have a device and internet access at home.

"This is a title one district, title one meaning poor, so how are you asking these parents to do that when you know that this is a poor community," Mincey said.



The contract also says the district has teachers available for one hour per week to help with online learning.

Parents would agree to be their students' "learning coach" for 2 to 3 hours a day, specifically for grades k-5.

"At this point, I feel like they should at least have a resource teacher available at least two to three times a week. Not once a week, one hour per week. I also feel like they should provide the necessary tools in order to learn from home," Mincey said.

Her niece's children have asthma, and they're choosing to learn at home.

She says after meeting with the Superintendent and attending the board meeting, she still doesn't have any answers.

"We do pay our taxes so we can have correct education. I really don't understand what's going on with Hawkinsville," she said.

13WMAZ reached out to Pollard and the school board members multiple times.

Pollard responded by email and referred 13WMAZ to the district's website for further information on their technology resources and remote learning contract.

You can look at a copy of their tentative budget for this school year here.

It says the district spent over $300,000 out of their general fund and special revenue money to go towards improving instructional services and staff training.

13WMAZ asked Pollard for confirmation but did not receive a response.