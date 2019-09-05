ATLANTA — Is it a bribe?

That’s what some parents claimed after they felt a teacher asked students for school supplies in exchange for extra credit.

Parents were sounding off on social media after seeing the note, apparently from a teacher at Langston Hughes High School in Atlanta.

The note reads:

“Time is rapidly winding down! We have only 8 days before finals week. With that being said, please make sure to take note of your scholars [sic] grades. There are a couple of things I’m still adding but all grades will be set in place by the start of the next week. Most grades are in the range they will remain in due to the fact that makeup work is no longer being accepted.

“The only thing to really help boost grades after this week is supplies. I’ve provided scholars with a list of items that can be turned in for extra credit.”

The note then lists items such as printing paper, pencils, pens and index cards.

A father of a Langston Hughes High School senior told 11Alive’s Natisha Lance that he feels like the ask was a bribe.

“I'm a convicted felon, and I went to prison for taking short cuts in life, and I refuse to allow my daughter, my son … to feel it's OK to take these short cuts because I'd never want them to go through what I went through,” explained Artis Brunson. “We have to prepare our children for success, and if we're giving away stuff for things of value, then we are giving them the wrong value system."

11Alive is where Atlanta Speaks: Do you think it's OK for teachers to ask students for school supplies in exchange for extra credit?