Peach County gearing up for first day back to school

On Monday, Peach County held their opening session to get the faculty and staff motivated to help grow the upcoming leaders of tomorrow.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Teachers, faculty, staff, students, and parents are all gearing up for the first day of school. 'Learning today-- leading tomorrow' is Peach County Schools vision for the their school district.

"I want to give it my all this year to encourage my students and I just feel like if we can work with students, we can help improve our test scores and also prepare them to be college ready as they graduate high school," said Chandra Manns.

After leaving hair care to fuel her passion for teaching Manns hasn't looked back since.

"I went back to school and I got my degree. I have been teaching now for about 10 years," she said.

Getting motivated matters to teacher's like Mann so they can ride the momentum of the opening week's excitement and carry it with them through the school year.

"They try to give us hope to say 'ok we know its challenging and we appreciate you. we need that to get through the rest of the year,'" Manns said.

Another great year is what so many teachers are ready for.

"Education is such an important and vital part of a students life and if we could make it exciting and if we can start our teachers off with excitement than it just makes for a great year," Executive Director of Administrative Services Michelle Masters said.

For Manns, this year means a lot because the students she started teaching 10 years ago will be celebrating the start of a new beginning.

"My students that I first started teaching when I began teaching will be graduating from high school so it will be exciting seeing them walk across the stage," she said.

Peach county is celebrating a lot of new beginnings in their district from the many new teachers they're welcoming all the way to the new principal at Peach County High School.

The district also has several developmental projects in the works too, so their is a lot to be excited about in Peach County.