Peach County High School congratulates students who passed AP exams with yard signs

The high school took to Facebook to congratulate students and teachers

PEACH COUNTY, Georgia — Students who earned a passing score on their Advanced Placement exams at Peach County High School are now celebrating with yard signs.

A Facebook post from Peach County High School says they drove over 200 miles to surprise Advanced Placement students all around the county this week.

Those who passed their AP exams earned college credit, a complimentary yard sign from the high school, and an t-shirt if they earned a '5' score -- the highest score possible on an AP test.

"We are so proud o our students and their hard work," the post said.

The high school also thanked AP Spanish teacher Maria Fisher, AP Language teacher Angela Heath, AP Art and 2-D design teacher Judi Kilitzian, and AP Government teacher William Malcott.

They're all teachers at the high school credited with preparing the Peach County students for the tests.

"Please join us in celebrating these wonderful Trojans," the post said.