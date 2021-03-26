Peach County High School students sell plants grown in their greenhouse

Members of the Future Farmers of America club decided to give out plants that they grew in the own greenhouse.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Some high school students in Fort Valley are having a fun experience with agriculture.

Peach County High School's Future Farmers of America club is selling plants they grew inside of the school's greenhouse.

Back in January, the students came together to start buying seeds and plants and have nurtured them between their classes.

The greenhouse displays plants such as tomatoes, flowers, and ferns.

Senior student and vice president of the school's FFA chapter Jasmine Blalock discussed why she enjoys being a part of the club and selling plants.

"It's really fun," Blalock said. "It's like a great opportunity. I know I just started last year, but this has been a wonderful experience. There's so much stuff more than just farming and stuff. There's lots of opportunities that agriculture gives you. It's really fun to actually get your hands dirty and get into the plants and stuff and selling it in general.