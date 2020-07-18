Peach County School District announces three phase plan for upcoming school year

Students will start off with a A/B schedule in August.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — For students in Peach County, the first day of school will be on Aug. 27.

The Peach County School District has announced a three phase plan for students during the school year.

According to a release from the school district, schools will implement a mixture of in-person instruction and distance learning from Aug. 27 – Sept. 25.

The district calls this the ‘Hybrid Model Phase I.’ During this phase, students will attend an A/B schedule.

The release says students in Group A will have in-person instruction on Monday and Tuesday and distance learning on Thursday and Friday.

Those in Group B will have distance learning on Monday and Tuesday and in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesdays will be reserved for “teacher collaboration,” distance learning, and cleaning as needed.

Phase two of the Hybrid Model plan goes starts on Sept. 28 and runs until Dec. 18.

Students will attend in-person instruction for four days out of the week – Tuesday through Friday. Mondays will be reserved for distance learning.

Starting Jan. 5 2021, the school district plans to return to traditional five day in-person instruction.

The release says there will be an option for students to participate in distance learning the entire school year, but parents are responsible for providing a device and internet service and students would not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.

