PERRY, Ga. — Houston County Junior ROTC is mixing a traditional fundraising technique with its love of aviation.

The Perry Air flight school is hosting a car and plane wash to raise money to sponsor a high school student who wants to join their program.

Proceeds will help students pay for their private pilot license.

JROTC member 17-year-old Cadet Lt. Colonel Courtney Anderson is spearheading the project.

She is working on her pilot's license too and wants to help another student get the same opportunity.

"The reason why we're hosting this event is basically to raise more money for a scholarship program," Anderson said. "We want to raise $8,000 to pay for a high school student within the local community basically to get their private pilot license and we want to pay for the entirety of that. So, a good way to do that was to throw plane and car washing event."

Folks can bring in their car or plane to Perry Air on Myrtle Field Road in Perry this Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

Car washes are $20 and plane washes are $50.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.

RELATED: Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: September 6-8

RELATED: 3 Warner Robins Public Works employees fired for allegedly misusing public equipment

RELATED: Warner Robins alumni to reunite for 'Follies'