School of the week: Perry High School students show off their hard work in animal care at the Georgia National Fair

Before the events start students prep the animals by clipping their hair, measuring their food, and organizing other things before the show.

PERRY, Ga. — "We show a lot of different animals like pigs, cows, we've had goats before and I think lambs," says 3rd year Perry High School student Maci McDermott.

She along with many of her classmates are prepping their animals for this years Georgia National Fair!

"Honestly I love the experience. You don't realize how many don't know that we show cows. Some people don't even know what they are," McDermott said.

There is a lot for students to learn.

"They learn time management, how to care for another living being, how to manage their money because they have to work with a budget. It teaches them to work as a group and as a team," AG teacher Kyle Dekle said.

Perry High School has won many awards at years past fairs, and this year they are still celebrating.

"We have the most head of cattle here. We have about 44,45 head. (There's) around 900 here, and that's a huge point of pride for us," Dekle said.

That many of the students and teachers have put a lot of hard work into their animals. One of them may get their hands on a prize.

"I want the belt buckle, but with the money I can get feeding supplies for my calf," McDermott said.

They buy cattle from all over the country, and start showing them around July until about February.

"We also love to get every student that we can involved in agriculture and this is a great way to get them involved here," Dekle said.