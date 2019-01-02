MACON, Ga. — Registration for Bibb County's 2019-2020 Pre-K program is fast approaching.

With 868 slots available, the program opens on Feb. 4 and closes on the 28th.

The Pre-K program provides a fun and educational transition between living at home and beginning Kindergarten.

"Students who attend Bibb County Pre-K program demonstrate strong kindergarten readiness in all areas and consistently excel throughout their education career," says elementary coordinator, Olena Stadnik Floore.

Students can apply for Pre-K at their zoned school or at the following locations: Northwoods Academy, Alexander II Math and Science Magnet School, Burdell-Hunt Magnet School, Heard Academic Magnet School or Vineville Academy of the Arts.

If your child is selected for the program please bring the following documents to registration at your child's school:

Two proofs of residence (mortgage statement/lease agreement and utility bill)

Child's certified birth certificate

Child's social security card

Immunization - GA form 3231

Ear, Eye, Dental and Nutritional Screening - GA form 3300

Photo ID of parent or guardian

Parents can register online at www.bcsdk12.net or in person at 484 Mulberry St., Suite 210 during the application process.

Applicants will be notified of their child's status by March 15.