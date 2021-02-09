'Preparing our students to be successful': Bibb Schools encourage kids to come to school, be on time

"Students have to come to school for us to teach them," Tanya Allen said.

MACON, Ga. — The month of September is all about making sure students and parents understand what attendance is, and why it's important. This month, the district is hosting its annual Attendance Awareness Month.

According to the school district, around this time last year, the schools average daily rate for attendance was 84%.

This year, that number jumped to 93%.

The district will host a series of virtual events that will teach students the importance of coming to class on time.

Burdell-Hunt Elementary School principal Tanya Allen says attendance has been great so far this year.

Last year, they did notice the drop in attendance around the time students made the switch to online learning. This year, they're really focusing on keeping those attendance numbers up.

Allen says, showing up to class keeps you on track.

Katrina Basley has a 4, 6, 8, and 10-year-old -- they all attend Burdell-Hunt Elementary School.

Basley says her children have missed a few days of school this year.

"My biggest struggle was with my third grader, who is more hands on. He needs someone to be there and in his space, for him to understand the work," Basley said.

Basley says because she is an educator, it's easier for her to help get him on the right track after he's missed a day.

For some parents, that may not be the case.

"Think about the parents that have been out of school for more than 10 to 15 years. If their child is at home one day, or even two days, it could be difficult for that child when they try to catch up," she said.

In September, the district hosts its annual Attendance Awareness Month.

Tanya Allen, Principal of Burdell-Hunt Elementary school, says they hold Attendance Awareness Month in hopes of lowering the chances of students falling behind due to missing class time.

"Attendance Awareness Month is a chance for us to have a campaign where we focus primarily on getting our students in school, and getting them here on time everyday. So they can stay in school the entire day," Allen said. "Students have to come to school for us to teach them. Research has shown that when students miss days from school, or miss hours from learning... that impedes the learning that is supposed to take place."

Takeysha Lewis, Attendance and Transfer Coordinator, says during the month of September, the district will hold virtual events to encourage students to come to school.

They will also be recognizing and celebrating the students that come to school on time every day.

"We want to make sure that we are preparing our students to be successful in the future as working leaders in our community and it starts with them being present and being ready for them to be successful in school," Lewis said.