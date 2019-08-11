MACON, Ga. — Thursday morning, millions of readers across the country worked together to break a world record for the most people reading the same book at the same time.

Students in Bibb County schools participated in the challenge with community members coming in to read the book of choice, "Thank You, Omu!"

13WMAZ anchor Frank Malloy came in to read the book to kindergartners at Heritage Elementary School.

"It's good for [students] to see different people reading, to hear how different people read," says Heritage's Read United site coordinator, Rekita Deshazier. "They're getting that reading is important and that everyone reads."

"Thank You, Omu!" was written by author Oge Mora. The book is about sharing with others and showing gratitude.

"When different people come in to read, it gets me excited," says Deshazier. "I see that more people are excited about reading than just teachers and volunteers."

The annual event is hosted by Jumpstart for Young Children. The organization is dedicated to addressing the importance of early literacy.

