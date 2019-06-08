TAMPA, Fla. — With back to school on the brain for many of us, now is a good time for parents to check in on their kids' online activity.

Sometimes that means more than just a conversation with your child. It means frequent checks on their devices and actually looking through their apps.

Parents, ask yourselves these five questions:

How old was your child when he/she got a smartphone? Do you know your child/children's passwords? Do you perform periodic checks on your kids' devices? Do you know what apps are on your kids' phones and how they're used? Do you know if your kids talk to strangers online?

Top 10 tips for parents | Internet | Social Networking Service TOP 10 TIPS1. START EARLY AND KEEP TALKING 6. ENGAGE AND LEARN TOGETHERMany kids are given their first tablet or internet Children are likely online more often than you. Use thisconnected device before they can fully to your advantage to engage with them and learncomprehend the power in their hands.Your together.

Patrick Craven, director of the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, helped us come up with those questions.

The company recently did new research based on surveying kids in 4th through 8th grade. Here are some of the main takeaways:

40 percent connected or chatted with a stranger online From those 53 percent revealed their phone number and 11 percent met with the stranger at home, stranger’s home, park, mall or restaurant

29 percent used the internet in ways their parents wouldn’t approve

62 percent went to adults websites after a search

31 percent lied about age to access adult websites

49 percent are online after 11 p.m. on a school night

10 percent were late to school because of being online the night before

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education offers a child-parent online agreement laying out expectations for children an parents. Both are expected to sign the agreement.

LINK: Child-Parent Online Agreement

Child parent online agreement | Social Networking Service FOR STUDENTS I. I'll think twice before I post personal information such as my full name, address, phone number, the name of my school, or anything else that may endanger my friends, family, or myself. II.

In addition to talking to your kids about dangerous apps and monitoring their phones and tablets, there's a new online safety adventure called "Into the Cloud."

This animated series is geared toward kids in kindergarten through 5th grade and was put together using data from the Cyber Tipline at the National Center For Missing And Exploited Children.

