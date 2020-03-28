WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — They say it takes a village to raise a child and for people in Warner Robins, it takes a village to read to one.

Last week, Robins Regional Chamber launched their Robins Reads book challenge.

For the challenge, people around Central Georgia are submitting and posting videos of themselves reading children's books and bedtime stories.

The videos are a way to keep kids engaged while their parents are hard at work.

"I realized last Tuesday night that my Facebook timeline was full of frustrated parents working from home while trying to balance e-learning and becoming short-order chefs and keeping their house clean," says chamber president April Bragg.

So far dozens of people have submitted videos and they have gotten creative.

Whether they're dressed like the cat in the hat or doing spot on impressions of Grover the Monster, the Warner Robins community is showing how much they love to read.

"The community has been absolutely phenomenal and beyond our expectations," says Bragg.

If you would like to submit your own reading, you can visit Robins Regional Chamber for more info.

Robins Regional Chamber also has a collection of readings on their website and YouTube.

RELATED: Warner Robins man makes free benches for children, elderly to 'spread the love' during pandemic

RELATED: "I believe God is in this" Dolly Parton shares message of faith during coronavirus

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.