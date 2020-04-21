MACON, Ga. — Prom is a major springtime events for high school students. Sharon Roberts with Bibb County Schools explains why that won't be the case for their Class of 2020.

"Due to the COVID-19 and the inability for large groups to be together, that it would be the best interest for the safety of our students to not have the proms," she said.

To keep it from being a total loss, they are giving refunds. Parents can find information about it on the district website.

"In that 'Frequently Asked Questions' tab, it will take them to a form that they can auto fill, which is basically their information so that we in accounting would know where to mail the refund to. So they fill out that form and email it to the procurement department and the email address is on that link also," Roberts said.

Once the form is processed through their bookkeeping department and approved by the principal, they mail out checks twice a week.

"Last Thursday we had already refunded 148 parents roughly $13,000. Then I checked this morning, and we'll have an additional 78 checks that will be on tomorrow's run that brings the total up to $22,000," Roberts said.

Houston County parents won't need to fill out a form. The district said each school kept a record of every student who paid for canceled events.

They're sorting through hundreds of checks to mail back. With limited staff working at this time, both districts are working as fast as they can.

"We certainly do appreciate what they're going through to get them refunds as quickly as possible," Roberts said.

Bibb County Schools is providing refunds for field trips, prom, and senior dues. Roberts said students are usually reimbursed between $100 and $200.

Houston County Schools is offering refunds for events like field trips and end of the year competitions. They're making a final decision on prom plans on May 11.

Laurens County Schools is offering prom refunds, and Monroe County Schools is offering refunds for field trips.

