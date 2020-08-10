School of the Week: Baldwin Schools make videos celebrating Pre-K week

Cafeteria staff dressed up as fruits and vegetables for videos aimed at encouraging kids to read

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia is celebrating its 10th Annual Pre-K week, recognizing the importance of early learning.

Baldwin County Schools usually brings in guest readers to visit the students, but because of COVID-19, they had to get a bit more creative.

Their creativity is what makes their Pre-K programs our 'School of the Week.'

Principal Lori Smith says their staff made videos to encourage reading.

"I sort of made a challenge to the staff here in Baldwin County and said we need some videos and yesterday our cafeteria staff dressed up as vegetables and told the children how important it was to read and to learn and to be lifelong learners," Smith said.

When the district asked Nutrition Director Susan Nelson and her staff to make a video celebrating Pre-K week, she knew exactly what to do.

"The kids love costumes. Anytime we've ever put them on over here -- who knew that a carton of milk would bring so much joy to kids -- they just love it," Nelson said.

The videos give the district employees who work outside the classrooms a chance to interact with students.

"I think they'll definitely remember it came from their cafeteria ladies here at the ELC because of the costumes and I've told the ladies we're going to start wearing them a little more around here because the kids do love them so much," Nelson said.