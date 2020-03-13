BYRON, Ga. — Byron Middle School's creative dance team is getting ready for their next big performance, hoping to make it even better than the last one.

"At first we were all nervous, then when we hit that stage, all the nerves were gone and we actually performed at the pregame of the Hawks game," 8th grader Ti'Ajah Harrold said.

"I've never had a crowd that big watching me, but after we started dancing, all the nervousness went away," 7th grader Layla Brantley said.

Co-captains Harrold and Brantley lead the first ever creative dance team at Byron Middle.

"We went to Dr. Bell, which is our principal, and we suggested the idea to him and he really liked it, and so we got Mrs. Thomas do it," Brantley said.

"They went and talked to Dr. Bell, it took all of maybe two minutes. He said,'Ms. Thomas, are you willing to do this?' and I said 'Yes, sir' and that's how it started," Director Paula Thomas said.

Since then, they've performed at nursing homes, a Fort Valley State parade, a Mercer basketball game, and most recently the Hawks pregame.

"We have had opportunities that people probably haven't had their whole lives. We started doing small things, but then it got bigger and bigger and bigger," Thomas said.

Harrold and Brantley say dancing builds their confidence and teamwork.

"I'm shy, like very shy, but when I started dancing it helps me not to be. It helps me be confident in myself and talk in front of people," Harrold said.

"I've known them pretty much all my life, we're friends, we have a really good relationship," Brantley said.

"We work together really hard and we're a family and nothing can break us a part," Harrold said.

Their dance style is a combination of praise, hip-hop and jazz dance moves that also incorporates sign language. Thomas says she only picks inspirational songs for their routines.

The Byron Middle School cheerleaders also performed with the creative dance team at the Hawks game.

Thomas says their next performance is supposed to be Saturday, March 21, at the Perry International Festival.

Organizers are deciding if they will cancel that festival or not.

