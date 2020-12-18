School of the Week: Dooly County High

Students are learning how parachutes work and coding virtual reality programs as part of the school's first STEM program

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — This year a Central Georgia School launched their STEM program through a partnership with Albany State University.

Dooly County High senior Christian Murphy tests out the "egg parachute" project he worked on through his science, technology engineering, and math class, known as STEM.

"We get to do like experiments that kind of cause us to critically think and use our skills to the best of our ability," Murphy said.

Principal Jeremy Sanders and science teacher Tieeara White partnered with a colleague at Albany State University to bring STEM to the high school.

"He's over the ASU NASA program, so speaking with him and letting him know that I teach forensic science, physical science and just being able to see if we can, he was like, 'Would you guys be interested in partnering with us?'," White said.

"Everything that we have on hand is totally covered by Albany State, so it's no cost to us, matter of fact, our teachers who work with STEM, Albany State gave them a stipend for participating, so we are one of the few schools they've selected to participated in this particular project," Sanders said.

Sophomore Brian Chen develops coding skills through a software called SCRATCH by creating video games and virtual reality programs.

"It's on the computer. It's like an image and then you put the image in, you put the coordinates of the image, and you try to make it move from one destination to another while making it look realistic," Chen said.

"They're able to create their own academic enrichment in reference to internet content and they're also able to use the common core skills that are applied in math on an everyday basis," White said.

They plan on adding a third program that teaches students how to create motion and sensor detectors.

Principal Jerry Sanders says they have about 60 students in the program now. About 100 plan to join in the second semester.