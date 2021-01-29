School of the Week: Dublin High School Nutrition

The nutrition dream team of two prepare supper meals everyday for after school students.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin High School's nutrition staff is working over-time with their new 'supper meals program'.

Dublin City Schools Nutrition Director Pam Jones teams up with the high school cafeteria manager Ricketa Carr to prepare supper for students.

"It got started because of our superintendent, Dr. Fred Williams. When I was newly appointed to this position, he came to me and said he heard of this awesome program where we could offer supper to the after school kids, the athletes, whoever needed it you, know in our area." Jones said.

Carr starts her day at about 6 a.m. to prep for the daily school meals. She's putting in overtime now, cooking about 50 to 60 additional meals every day at 2:30 p.m.

"It starts as getting everything together. Most of their favorite meals is like cheeseburgers, the grilled cheese sandwiches, meatballs and mashed potatoes. They have a lot of different choices," Carr said.

"We want to help the parents out, but most importantly we want to make sure those students are getting good nutritious meals. Some of our athletes like our football team, I'm sure they eat again once they get home," Jones said.

The meals are funded by the federal Child and Adult Care Food program at no cost to the district. Carr says the extra hours are worth making sure the students get a good meal.

"They're just always reaching out to them letting them know the gratitude, and the gratitude it gives me. It makes me push 100% more to make sure they're happy and fed," Carr said.

"We don't want any of our students or any of this community to ever go hungry," Jones said.

Carr delivers the meals to the sports teams following COVID-19 protocols. The meals are available to all Dublin City Schools students. For more information on pick up times, call Pam Jones at 478-353-8000.