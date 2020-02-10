School of the Week: Dublin High

Dublin High's BETA Club earned National School of Distinction Honors for increasing membership and service hours for the fourth year in a row.

DUBLIN, Ga. — BETA Club students at a Dublin School went above and beyond completing their community service hours.

Dublin High Seniors Sierra Patisaul and Robin Serrant take pride in their service work with the BETA club.

"We would go and help out at the VA and like do a little bit of yard work and clean up around the area or we would go and clean up one of the city parks," Patisaul said.

"We painted on the old baseball fields nearby and we've done some clean up stuff as well," Serrant said.

Patisaul completed nearly 800 service hours by herself over her high school career.

She's a big reason why their chapter won a School of Distinction Recognition from the National BETA Club for the fourth year in a row.

"Basically we're increasing our participation in BETA as well as our service hours annually and that was a pretty big deal," Amber Donnell said.

BETA Club Sponsor Amber Donnell says they grew from 81 to 98 members last school year, and beat their service hour record.

"This year, we did almost 4,000. Last year, we had done 2,500 and the kids really wanted to step it up and wow, they did. They took that challenge very seriously," Donnell said.

She says only 13% of schools with BETA Club programs receive national distinction honors. Patisaul and Serrant are happy for the recognition, but say the work itself is the most rewarding.

"We're just all really passionate about it. Everyone just really seems to enjoy being in BETA," Patisaul said.

"Just helping out wherever I can to make this community a better place for everybody, that's something I really enjoy," Serrant said.

They've also volunteered to clean up lakes and help out with food and clothing drives.