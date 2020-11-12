School of the Week: Dublin High

A student-run production crew launched a live streaming broadcast of all the high school basketball games for people to watch from home

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia High School media program is trying something new this year to help broadcast the school's basketball games.

With limited seating at Dublin High School basketball games, Audio, Visual Film and Technology teacher Jeremy Ellenberg came up with an idea to reach viewers at home.

"I tried my best to figure out how can we accomplish what I need to do with my class but also allow hands-on learning with my students, and the best way I could figure that out was with live broadcasting," Ellenberg said.

He asked two freshman students, Tahki Lowther and Xavier Williams, to help produce a live stream for the games.

"I was like, 'Well I'll give it shot,' because I've never done it before... broadcast anything, and now that I've started doing it, I've started learning life skills like how to record different camera shots, how to operate a camera and how to operate the online livestream for people who can't come in person to watch the basketball games," Lowther said.

"I like doing the camera as well as doing the scoreboard because I get different experiences from doing both of the jobs, so I learn something new every time," Williams said.

To follow social distancing guidelines, the school allows only 20% of the gym's capacity into the games, which is about 400 fans. The last livestream had about 3,000 viewers.

"All of those people don't want to see a lot of mistakes up there, so we have to make sure our timing to stop the clock is on point. Our points are on point. Make sure the camera isn't moving everywhere. Make sure our computer doesn't go dead," Lowther said.

"They're genuinely taking the bull by the horns and taking initiative that's severely out of their comfort zones," Ellenberg said.

Dublin City Schools partnered with the National Federation of State High School Associations, also known as the NFHS Network, to broadcast the live streams.

Subscriptions are $11 a month or $70 a year to access all of Dublin City Schools' sports games.

You can find more information on Dublin City School's page at nfhsnetwork.com.