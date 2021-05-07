School of the Week: Kay Road Elementary

The Peach County elementary school is wrapping up its "Children's Book Week," closing out the week-long reading activities with a character parade.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — One elementary school wraps up its "Children's Book Week" on Friday, closing out the week-long reading activities with a character parade.

Kay Road Elementary School's 1st and 2nd grade students pick out two free books as a part of the schools' Children's Book Week. Media Specialist Pamela Hester says it kicked off last Friday with the book fair.

"Students have been coming in daily. The parents are super happy because we haven't been able to have them come in due to the pandemic, so this is the first time that they're able to come in and it's buy-one-get-one free, so we're just selling everything which is great," Hester said.

Ja'niya Clark and Caleb Renfore enjoy reading, and say their teachers help them pick out books.

"l read chapter books, bad guy books, dog man books, cat kid books. A lot of books," Renfore said.

"The book called Artemis Foul, which is currently my favorite book, because it has the main character Artemis Foul and many interesting characters like fairies and magic," Clark said.

Hester says they keep track of their students' reading levels by testing them three times a year.

"We have some students that may come in and they're not quite where they need to be, but if we are carefully looking at their level and making sure they're on their level and constantly going to them and making sure they have that comprehension, that level will raise significantly," she said.

Kay Road Elementary's Children's Book Week ends with the last day of the book fair and a celebration for all the students who met their reading goals. Clark and Renfore encourage their classmates to keep their heads in the books.

"You don't want to read and stutter a lot, you want to read fluently and take tests, make 100s, meet your goal, and stuff," Renfore said.

"Everyday you should read for at least 10 minutes, 10, 20, 30 minutes and it'll help you read better faster and able to understand stuff," Clark said.