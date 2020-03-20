MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Schools are empty around the state, including in Monroe County, as a precaution for COVID-19.

That's not stopping school resource officer, Sgt. Ken Blandenburg, from keeping kids safe.

"Me and my coworker, we're just discussing what could we do to help out the kids while they're sitting at home during the coronavirus," Blandenburg said.

Since he can't see them in person, he took his valuable lessons to social media.

Blandenburg is teaching a class on home alone safety and internet safety for young teenagers with parents that are still going in for work.

"Everybody doesn't have the luxury to work from home. They still have to get up and go to work like myself," he said.

In one of Blandenburg's Facebook lives, he goes over cooking safety, emergency plans, and staying aware of predators online.

He says the course is something everyone can benefit from.

"Kids as young as Pre-K know how to get on cellphones, and they know how to get on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, and Fortnite, and all of that stuff they're getting on during the daytime when no one's there," Blandenburg said.

While this is different than seeing students face-to-face like he usually does, it's a way he can stay connected and continue to make a difference.

"Situations like this, you have to think outside of the box, and I feel like we can reach more kids via social media than just trying to talk about it when I see them," Blandenburg said.

This won't be the last time Blandenburg has online lessons. He plans to keep up his social media lessons with new topics like cyber bullying and ATV safety.

