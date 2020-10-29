This comes ahead of Dublin City Schools returning to in-person learning November 9th.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Students in the City of Dublin will be returning to the classroom with some safety protection thanks to donors. 13WMAZ learned how people in Laurens County are helping out and how the district is preparing for the first day back.

Back in July, school leaders in Laurens County wrote a letter asking the public for personal protective equipment and school supplies. The letter was signed by leaders of Laurens County Schools, Dublin City Schools, and Trinity Christian school. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the letter said there was a great need for certain items as students started going back to school.

"We listed the common things that we needed across P through 12 academia, and we had a great outpouring of support," Dublin City School Superintendent Fred Williams said.

Williams says the district needed things like Plexiglass, masks, and thermometers to safely welcome students back.

"This tied in with two of our overarching goals of supporting education and fighting disease and this is something that we can do locally," Rotary Club of Dublin President Will Curry said.

Curry says they partnered up with Home Depot who donated Plexiglass. Along with the Rotary Club's donations, Curry says that was enough to help schools throughout the district.

"The Rotary Club purchased a couple of sheets, and we were able to get seven four by eight sheets of Plexiglass to create, I don't know how many barriers that the school was able to create," Curry said.

Williams says these supplies will help ensure that students can return safely to the classroom on November 9th.