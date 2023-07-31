'I'm all for it': local parent gives opinion on new Houston County school zone cameras

New cameras were added in school zones to help ensure the safety of students.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The start of the new school year is Aug. 2, but it's also the end of the "warning" phase for the new speed cameras in several school zones. Warner Robins Police have placed multiple cameras at each end of school zones to help keep school areas safer.

These schools include Warner Robins High School, Northside High School, Love Joy Elementary School and Primary, and Huntington Middle School.

"I agree going through a school zone you need to be paying attention especially for the kid you know crossing the streets," Katerina Reynolds said.

Reynolds has two kids that go to school in Warner Robins, and she believes this is the right decision.

"I want to make sure they get to school safely and if that means having a rule or a policy to keep our children safe then I'm all for it," Reynolds said.

This policy may seem like a no-brainer for parents, but it's also essential for teen drivers going to high school. Reynolds thinks the responsibility of educating new drivers about the policy falls on the parents.

"As a parent, teaching your child and driving with them it's very easy to explain about speeding," Reynolds said. "I feel like if you're going to get behind the wheel of a car, you need to know the rules of the road and speeding is probably the top ten I would say."

Warner Robins Police Chief Roy Whitehead is the head of the operation and he set the primary objective as creating "a safe environment for our students and all community members."

"By deploying speed cameras near schools, we aim to defer speeding violations and encourage responsible driving habits," Whitehead said.

Whitehead also explained that this is only the beginning and there are plans to add more cameras as the school year gets underway.