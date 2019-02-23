MACON, Ga. — Shonda Pummel drove several hundred miles from Orlando, Florida in search of a new job.

"I don't really know anyone, but just a few people," said Pummel.

"So, this is kind of giving me the opportunity to know different people, make connections, and hopefully land the job I'm dreaming of."

For 11 years, Pummel has indulged in her love for teaching kindergarten.

She is one of many teachers walking through these halls to network with the 8 school districts in Central Georgia.

The Middle Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency brings in teachers from around the country, to meet with over 100 public schools.

Middle Georgia RESA started the annual job fair, to get a head start on hiring for the yea and pilot a diverse range of candidates.

"The number one thing, if you asked any principal down the hall here, they are going to say, 'we want somebody who has a passion for teaching students, who knows their content area, and has a desire to to help kids,'" says Dan Ray, Middle Georgia RESA Leadership Development Specialist.

Some school programs need more help than others. The Elam Alexander Academy is a part of the Georgia Network Educational Therapeutic Support.

They need more teachers involved in special education. The academy assists kids with emotional behavior disorders, and autism.

They say it's hard to find teachers to join the program since it's a challenging student population.

Sameria Parks came to the job fair with her eyes set on a special education position.

"I love working with those kids because it brings joy to my life," she saidf.

"It's not just because they need more teachers; I'm really passionate about this."

A day full of networking, meeting new people and hopefully landing a new job.